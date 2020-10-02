Hot first week of October

Local Forecast

October is only adding to the triple digit count for the city of Palm Springs. Today marked the 137th day of 100°+ temperatures and the 66th day of 110°+ temperatures.

The strong ridge of high pressure that's been in place over the western United States will stick with us for the next several days. Positive spin is that the ridge is weakening and temperatures will reflect the changes.

Afternoon highs will remain above-normal through the weekend but a subtle cooling is in the forecast through all of next week.

