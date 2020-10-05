Still warm but trending cooler

Local Forecast

2020 has been bringing the heat and October 5th is no different. Comparing this year to the past, today is the warmest afternoon out of the past 5 years.

The ridge of high pressure over the western United States is weakening. This will result in a gradual cooling of temperature through the remainder of the week.

Afternoon high will drop into the 90s before the end of the work week and continue to cool into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!