The Promise of Cooler Weather, but not just yet…

Local Forecast

Highs again span the the low 100s, so we'll add to the record number of days at or above 100 degrees this year.

High pressure across the Desert Southwest will continue to keep skies mostly sunny. Just a bit of cloud cover sliding in today from the South will provide partly cloudy conditions early today.

Air Quality improved overnight, dropping from "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to the "Moderate" range early today.

The promise of cooler weather arrives later this week, with highs dropping dramatically from the triple digits all the way into the upper-eighties! We'll hover in the lower 90s for a while, which is close to our seasonal average.