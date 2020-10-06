Gradual cooling through week

Local Forecast

Clouds continue to drift across Southern California from Tropical Storm Marie, the 13th named storm of the Eastern Pacific Hurricane season. Air quality is in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category this afternoon.

Once again, triple digit temperatures were felt across the valley floor with Palm Springs reaching a high of 106°. Average for the date is 93°.

Afternoon highs will drop into the 90s before the end of the work week and continue to cool into the 80s (briefly) for the upcoming weekend.

