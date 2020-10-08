Morning Weather Update

Local Forecast

Morning lows once again dipped into the sixties for a refreshing start to our Thursday! We should stay below triple digits for highs today, halting the streak that has seen 142 days of 100+ temperatures so far this year. (Don't worry, we'll likely still see some more of those 100s before the year's end).

A cooler air mass is moving in from the North as the Jet Stream sags farther South, increasing winds later today, but cooling the Valley.

Highs into the weekend hover near seasonal normals, but start to increase again early next week.

Elsewhere, along the Gulf Coast, we continue to monitor Hurricane Delta, likely to reach Category 3 status over warm Gulf waters before coming ashore late tomorrow along the Louisiana Coast.