Great Looking Weekend Ahead!

Local Forecast

An area low pressure lingering off the California Coast is providing us breezy and cooler conditions through the weekend, with highs dropping into the lower 90s!

Expect some breezy conditions as we move through the sunset hours both today and tomorrow, but no major wind event is anticipated. Gusts North of the freeway could reach 35mph.

Speaking of winds, Hurricane Delta is a Category 3 storms packing winds of 110mph as it zeroes in on Louisiana, expected to come ashore later today. Widespread rain and flooding has forced evacuations in the same areas impacted Hurricane Laura just 6 weeks ago.

The weekend looks great, but we do see the return of Triple Digits by early next week.