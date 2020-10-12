Skip to Content
A Warm Week Ahead

After a mild and comfortable weekend, highs return to the triple digits starting today, and lasting through much of the week. A ridge of high pressure is the culprit, warming the Western U.S.

Beneath ridge of high pressure, air quality is in the "MODERATE" range this morning, and expected to stay there through the day.

Highs this afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday's 98 degree reading.

Midweek will bring the hottest numbers before we enjoy a modest weekend cool-down.

