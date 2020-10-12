Back in the triple digits this week

Local Forecast

After a four days in the 90s, the triple digits have returned to the valley floor. An average high for today's date is 90°.

A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west. This will provide continued warming through the middle of the week.

The rest of the country is feeling like fall and leaves are changing color! Check out this map showing what regions are experiencing peak colors this week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!