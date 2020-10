Local Forecast

Yesterday we topped out at 104, and we'll likely repeat it again today, adding to our yearly record total of days in the triple digits!

The heat has cause the NWS to issue a Heat Advisory through Friday as the temps remain 10-15 degrees above average.

On the bright side, our air quality has improved nicely overnight and is in the good range this morning!

As we head in to the rest of the week, we expect highs to hold steady in those low 100s.