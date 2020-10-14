Near-record heat for October 14th

Local Forecast

An average high for the date is 90°. The record high is 110° recorded in 1991. Palm Springs is closer to record heat than average.

The ridge of high pressure over the Eastern Pacific continues to provide unseasonable warmth to Southern California. This heat will persist through the week with a gradual cooling into the weekend.

If you keep thinking 'this year feels hotter than years past', you're not wrong. Check out how October 14th stacks up against previous years on the same date.

Winds will turn offshore late Thursday bringing much drier air to the Southland. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Friday for parts of Riverside valley's and San Bernardino mountains.

