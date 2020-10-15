Local Forecast

The heat is being felt across Southern California as a ridge of high pressure is in control of our weather. Temperatures are in the 100s for yet another day. Palm Springs has broken the record (108°) for the date with a high temperature of 109° recorded this afternoon.

Winds will turn offshore late Thursday bringing much drier air to the Southland. This is increasing fire weather concerns for local mountains and valleys to our west. A Red Flag Warning issued for Friday for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains.

Santa Ana winds expected across the county through Friday morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH are possible in the more wind prone locations. Any fire that is ignited as the potential to spread rapidly.

A reminder to ALWAYS #LookBeforeYouLock!

It may be fall but we're still dealing with temperatures up to 20° above normal. Keep your kids and pets safe!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!