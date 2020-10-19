Temperatures gradually cool through week

Local Forecast

Today marks the 150th day of 100°+ heat in 2020. (not consecutive)

Triple digits are being felt across the Coachella Valley this afternoon. An average high for the date is 88°.

as of 3:30 p.m.

The ridge of high pressure that has been in place over the Eastern Pacific is gradually weakening. Temperatures are slowly trending downward.

