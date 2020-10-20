Notable cooldown arrives by end of week

Local Forecast

Today marks the 151st day of 100°+ heat in 2020. (not consecutive)

Palm Springs moved into the triple digits early this afternoon and continues to sit there as of 3:30 p.m.

The ridge of high pressure that has been in place over the Eastern Pacific is gradually weakening. Temperatures will gradually cool through the week.

High temperatures in the 90s look to arrive on Wednesday. A continued cooldown persists through the week and into the weekend.

