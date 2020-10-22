Cooling Trend in High Gear!

Local Forecast

Yesterday, we broke the string of triple-digits days, hitting 97. Today we continue to cool down and will through early next week. Cooler air up North is finally migrating southward.

The airmass to our North is causing gusty winds, and dry conditions despite the cooler numbers, so Red Flag warnings continue to do in the Bay Area and surrounds.

Expect some breeziness this afternoon and evening, as winds from the NW will gust close to 20mph.

An area of low pressure off the coast will keep us slight breezy, with partly cloudy and cooler conditions developing through the weekend and into next week.

By Monday, we'll be in the 70s for daytime highs, something that has not happened here in the Valley since April 18 of this year!