Temperatures remain above average to start the month of November

Local Forecast

Palm Springs on Saturday reached a high temperature of 94°. The average for the day is 84°. Throughout the month of October, there were 25 days above average, 4 days below average, and only 2 days reaching the average. Two days also broke/tied record high temperatures.

The month was 6.9° above average.

These warmer temperatures will carry on into the first week of November. There is a weak trough off the coast that is bringing in some extra cloud cover. Nights will remain cool with warm afternoon highs in the 90s. This low pressure will weaken and push inland. A ridge in the eastern Pacific will move into the region and warm temperatures slightly more by th e middle of the week.

Tuesday, election day, will be the coolest day over the course of the next few days.

November 1st is also the day to turn your clocks back. Daylight saving has ended. Sunset and sunrise will be one hour earlier. Sunrise will be around 6:07 a.m. and sunset will be around 4:54 p.m.

By the next weekend, we are tracking some BIG changes. A deep trough of low pressure will bring temperatures feeling much cooler, gusty winds, and even the chance for precipitation. We are closely watching this system moving in Friday through Saturday.