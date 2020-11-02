A warm start to November

Local Forecast

The month of October felt more above-normal temperatures than anything else, two days of which were record setting. November is off to a similarly warm start.

Just like the last three days, temperatures are in the 90s this afternoon. An average high for the date is 83°.

Highs in the 90s will remain in the Coachella Valley's forecast through the week until a large, cold trough of low pressure arrives this weekend.

Tuesday, November 3rd is election day and the voting centers across the desert will open at 7:00 a.m. Temperatures will be cool to start the day in the 60s before quickly climbing into the 90s. An increase in cloud cover will join us through the afternoon. Sunset is at 4:51 p.m.

