Warmer than Normal for Election Day 2020

Local Forecast

In-person voting concludes today at voting centers across the Valley and the nation. We'll see highs more than ten degrees above average on this election day.

Much like yesterday's 97 and Sunday's 95, today expect mid-nineties again under a ridge of high pressure that is dominating the Desert Southwest.

Highs will peak around 3 o'clock this afternoon in those mid-nineties.

Major changes come into play this weekend, as the Jet Track moves farhter South bringing some wind, sharply cooler temps, and even a chance of showers in our local mountain communities. Highs will dip in the upper sixties and low seventies by Saturday!