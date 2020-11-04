Record heat in Palm Springs on November 4th

Local Forecast

The average high for today's date is 82°. The record in Palm Springs is 97° from 1931. The city had already reached 98° before 2:00 p.m.

as of 3:26 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure remains in place through Thursday before our weather pattern changes things up big time!

A strong and cold system will move into California on Friday, bringing cold air and precipitation with it.

As the trough of low pressure moves into Southern California, onshore flow will strengthen resulting in gusty winds for some (30-40 MPH). The wind is a part of a big cool down that will drop temperatures 20°+ from Friday to Saturday.

Rain and snow is also anticipated for parts of the Southland, including San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains through the weekend.

