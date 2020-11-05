Record heat today; big changes this weekend

Local Forecast

The clouds may have joined the picture today but temperatures still climb into record territory for the second day in a row. The record for both Palm Springs and Thermal on today's date is 96°. As of 3:00 p.m., both cities were at 97°.

Big changes are headed our way. A strong, cold storm system will move into California on Friday.

As the trough of low pressure moves into Southern California, onshore flow will strengthen resulting in gusty winds for some (30-40 MPH). The wind is a part of a big cool down that will drop temperatures 20°+ from Friday to Saturday.

Rain and snow is also anticipated for parts of the Southland, including San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains through the weekend.

While amounts for the desert will be limited, this would be the first measurable rain since April 11th.

