Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow

The Coachella Valley has already begun to experience some changes with our weather these last two days. Moving into the weekend, prepare for a more drastic drop in temperatures with a winter storm moving in.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at noon today and will remain in place through Sunday night. Advisory details here.

The last time Palm Springs measured rainfall was back on April 11th -- 209 days ago. Amounts for the desert look to stay under a quarter of an inch through the weekend.

It's a different forecast for locations west of the Coachella Valley. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Saturday for the El Dorado and Apple fire burn scars.

Excerpt from the watch discussion: "Normally dry river beds and culverts can be quickly overwhelmed with mud, rocks and debris resulting in widespread and dangerous flash flooding".

The first snowfall of the season is coming! A Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 5,000', in San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, begins 3:00 a.m. Saturday through 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

If you have plans to travel up the mountain, prepare for snow-covered roads and the possibility of downed branches.

