A Chilly Start to the Week

Local Forecast

Rain and snow total from the weekend are below, and reflect light rain here in the valley but more significant precip elsewhere around SoCal.

Today, a large area of low pressure still sits to our North, and the Jet Stream continue to pull in cooler, so our highs will span the mid-to-upper sixties today.

That big low pressure cyclone moves farther East tomorrow, but the cool air in place will remain here for the rest of the week. We'll get closer to seasonal normals (low 80s) by Sunday

Despite the chilly mornings, highs will be cool but pleasant, with light winds and plenty of sunshine.