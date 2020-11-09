Cooler than normal temperatures persist through week

Local Forecast

The first snowfall of the season and the amounts are impressive! If you recall, there was a Winter Storm Warning in place for San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains this weekend, and for good reason.

Click here for a complete list of rain and snow totals.

The large trough of low pressure that brought the notable changes to our desert weather will weaken its hold over the west through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will drop below or near freezing for the highlighted regions. A Hard Freeze Warning for the Apple Valley area, and a Frost Advisory for the Inland Empire.

High temperatures this afternoon remained in the 60s. A slow warming will take place this week, entering the upper 70s this weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!