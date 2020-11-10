Below-normal temperatures continue

Local Forecast

The large trough of low pressure that brought the notable changes to our desert weather will weaken its hold over the west through the middle of the week. Temperatures, both in the morning and afternoon, remain below average for the date.

High temperatures this afternoon climbed into the low 70s. A slow warming will take place this week, nearing 80° this weekend.

These cooler-than-normal temperatures are a big change up from what was felt for the majority of October and the first six days of November.

