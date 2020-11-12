Temperatures slow to warm into weekend

Local Forecast

Temperatures have climbed into the mid 70s this afternoon. An average high for the date is 79°.

as of 3:15 p.m.

An approaching low pressure system will bring rain and snow to Northern California but our desert experience will be much drier. Wind speeds will strengthen through Friday afternoon with gusts near 30 MPH.

A continued slow warming will take place this week, nearing 80° on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb 5-10° above normal through next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!