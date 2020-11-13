Rising temperatures through the weekend

Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, temperatures have climbed into the upper 70s this afternoon. Average for the date is 78° so we're feeling like November in the desert should.

An approaching low pressure system is bringing rain and snow to Northern California but our desert experience will be much drier. Wind speeds will strengthen through Friday afternoon, gusts near 50 MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Temperatures will continue to climb 5°-10° above normal through next week.

Weak Santa Ana winds will be a contributing factor to the continued warming trend through the middle of next week. Expect low humidity (10-15%) and highs in the mid and upper 80s.

