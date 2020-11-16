Warmest day of week; cooling trend to follow

Local Forecast

Temperatures have climbed into the upper 80s for the majority of the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Average high for the date is 77°.

A trough of low pressure nears the coast on Tuesday. This will bring a return of onshore flow and begin a cooling trend that will last through the week.

Winds around the desert are expected to become breezy, 10-15 MPH, on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to cool into the low 80s by Thursday and into the 70s this weekend.

