Slow cooling through the week

Local Forecast

Temperatures this afternoon are slightly cooler than yesterday but still in the mid and upper 80s. The trough of low pressure to our west will move inland through the week.

Wind speeds will begin to strengthen tonight. Main areas impacted will be the mountains and associated passes. Breezy conditions expected for the Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Even with the return on onshore flow, temperatures will remain above normal. Average for the date is 76° but Palm Springs will feel highs 5-10° above average.

Temperatures will slowly cool into the low 80s by the end of the week with a slight increase in cloud cover.

