Warm week ahead of Thanksgiving

Even with the return on onshore flow, temperatures will remain above normal. Average for the date is 76° but Palm Springs will feel highs 5-10° above average.

Breezy conditions are stretching farther east into the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Gusts over 20 MPH are anticipated through the evening hours.

Temperatures will linger in the low 80s for the end of the week with an increase in cloud cover.

Thanksgiving is just 8 days away! Temperatures look to trend toward the mid 70s by next Thursday.

