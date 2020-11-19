Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:16 am

A Very Mild Weekend Forecast

High pressure has developed over the Great Basin, which will keep us warmer than normal and dry through the week of Thanksgiving.

The ridge of high pressure acts as a blocking mechanism, keeping storms systems from dropping farther South and holding cooler air well to our North. Because of that, we're expecting highs about 5 degrees above average for the next several days.

Thanksgiving Day looks seasonal with partly cloudy skies.

Over the next 7 days, very little change is forecast, so if you were looking for excitement, it's not on this 7-Day!

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content