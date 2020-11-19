A Very Mild Weekend Forecast

Local Forecast

High pressure has developed over the Great Basin, which will keep us warmer than normal and dry through the week of Thanksgiving.

The ridge of high pressure acts as a blocking mechanism, keeping storms systems from dropping farther South and holding cooler air well to our North. Because of that, we're expecting highs about 5 degrees above average for the next several days.

Thanksgiving Day looks seasonal with partly cloudy skies.

Over the next 7 days, very little change is forecast, so if you were looking for excitement, it's not on this 7-Day!