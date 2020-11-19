Staying warm but comfortable remainder of week

Local Forecast

Cooler than yesterday but above-normal temperatures remain a big part of our forecast. Average for the date is 75° but temperatures are in the low 80s this afternoon.

Weak Santa Ana winds will keep temperatures in the 80s for the end of the week and weekend. Partly cloudy skies arrive Friday and Saturday.

Thanksgiving is just 7 days away! Temperatures look to trend toward the mid 70s by next Thursday.

