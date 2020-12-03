Weakening winds; staying dry

Local Forecast

Santa Ana winds are weakening across the Southland but the fire danger still exists. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures may be above normal in the afternoon but just to our east a Freeze Warning has been issued for early Friday morning. Temperatures could drop as low as 30°!

Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s for much of the Coachella Valley through the weekend. Highs will near 80° by Tuesday.

