Fair weather weekend ahead

Local Forecast

Santa Ana winds have weakened but dry conditions persist. Warmer than yesterday by two degrees, Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 74° this afternoon.

Mornings will stay chilly with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low and mid 70s this weekend. Subtle warming will continue into early next week, nearing 80° by Tuesday.

Another round of Santa Ana winds looks to arrive early next week. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued in anticipation of the continued drying trend.

The Geminids become visual tonight though peak activity is not until the 13th and 14th of the month. Head out away from the light of the city and neighborhoods and look up. Allow ~20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!