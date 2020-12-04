Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:02 pm

Fire Danger still Critical but Wind are Easing

Critical fire weather remains in place over Southern California through most of the weekend as wildfires burn to our West.

The Red Flag Warning is up through 6PM tomorrow for portions of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Some reasonably cool air is still sliding in from the North, along with those off-shore winds.

Highs today and for the next few days will be in the lower seventies.

A weak low pressure will slide through Northern Baja, giving us partly cloudy skies throughout the region.

7-Day Forecast / Alerts / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather / Weather Alerts

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content