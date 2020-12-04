Fire Danger still Critical but Wind are Easing

Local Forecast

Critical fire weather remains in place over Southern California through most of the weekend as wildfires burn to our West.

The Red Flag Warning is up through 6PM tomorrow for portions of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Some reasonably cool air is still sliding in from the North, along with those off-shore winds.

Highs today and for the next few days will be in the lower seventies.

A weak low pressure will slide through Northern Baja, giving us partly cloudy skies throughout the region.