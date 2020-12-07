Another round of Santa Ana winds

Local Forecast

A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for the Inland Empire, San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass. Relative humidity will drop near 10% as the offshore flow provides drier conditions across the Southland. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the same areas. Gusts in the more wind prone locations like peaks and canyons could experience gusts near 60 MPH. So far, communities through the pass like Banning and Cabazon have stayed below 40 MPH.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the evening for cities west of the Coachella Valley but the low desert looks to avoid anything more than a breeze.

Humidity stays low and high temperatures remain above normal through the week.

