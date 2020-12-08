Cloudy with above-normal temperatures

Local Forecast

The clouds we've seen all day will linger with us through the night. Temperatures will steadily but slowly cool through the night with the clouds overhead.

Santa Ana winds are weakening across Southern California. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 10:00 p.m. as relative humidity remains low.

The area of low pressure to our southwest will continue to provide cloud cover through Wednesday before more blue sky temporarily rejoins our forecast.

A large trough will move into California on Thursday. This will increase onshore flow bringing breezy conditions to the Coachella Valley. It will also commence a cool down that will follow us into the early weekend.

