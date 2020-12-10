Sunny and Cooler to Wrap-up the Week

Local Forecast

Skies are clearing as an area of low pressure pulls out of the region moving into Arizona.

That low will intensify and bring rain and snow to our East, but we'll continue to clear out and stay relatively cool in the wake of the low pressure's departure.

Highs will be in the lower-seventies today under mostly sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend, we continue with those cooler numbers through Monday of next week. Happy Hanukah to our friends who will be celebrating as it starts tonight!