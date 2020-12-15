Sunny and somewhat seasonal

Local Forecast

Somewhat seasonal temperatures remain the name of the game. Palm Springs reached 71° this afternoon, 5° above normal. This slightly warmer-than-normal trend will persist through the week.

Tomorrow will be almost identical to what we experienced today: sunny + lows in the 30s/40s and highs in the low 70s.

More clouds join by Thursday as a trough moves inland. This will bring light precipitation to the coast and breezy west winds to the desert.

Counting down the days to the official start of the winter season and we're now 6 days away from the winter solstice! Only 10 days until the Christmas holiday!

