Skies clear; warmer temperatures follow

After a cloudy start, skies have cleared leaving behind blue sky for the final hours of daylight. Clear conditions will prevail through the night and into the weekend.

Breezy conditions left behind the wake of Thursday's cold front. Winds will take on a north and northeasterly flow through the morning hours on Friday.

As winds turn offshore with the passing on the low pressure system, our temperatures will climb into the upper 70s by the end of the weekend.

