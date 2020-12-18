Warming through the weekend

Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, the Coachella Valley climbed into the low 70s this afternoon. Average for the date is 66°.

as of 3:20 p.m.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as high pressure moves over the Southwest.

High temperatures in the upper 70s join by Sunday and linger into Monday before a cool down occurs prior to the Christmas holiday.

The winter solstice, marking the official start of the winter season, occurs on Monday at 2:02 a.m. Unlike many other parts of the country, our start to winter will feel more like mid-November.

