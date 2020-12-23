Cool down arrives Thursday

Local Forecast

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through noon Thursday as gusty Santa Ana winds move across the Southland. Outdoor burns should be avoided as fires can rapidly spread under these conditions.

Strongest gusts stay to west of the Coachella Valley but it will remain breezy for many in the low desert.

Get ready for a drop in temperatures tomorrow! After an afternoon in the low 70s today, Thursday will bring our high temperatures into the mid 60s!

Looking beyond the holiday weekend. A winter storm looks to arrive into Southern California early Monday morning, bringing rain and snow to Riverside county. Amounts are still to be determined but some light showers do look to fall around the desert!

