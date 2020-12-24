Christmas Eve: cooler & cloudier

Local Forecast

Radar looks impressive but yesterday and today's Santa Ana winds have created a different picture here on the ground.

Relative humidity values are still in the single digits for many spots across the Southland. It's this dry air at the surface that is preventing rain from reaching the ground. The water is evaporating as it falls to the earth.

Blue sky makes a return for Christmas Day with temperatures returning into the low 70s.

Looking beyond the holiday weekend. A winter storm will arrive into Southern California late Sunday and early Monday, bringing rain, snow, and wind to Riverside county. Rainfall estimates are likely to change as the event nears but a few tenths of an inch in expected in the desert.

