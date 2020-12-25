Christmas Day: warmer & sunnier

Local Forecast



After a chilly start to this Christmas morning with lows in the 40s, temperatures will warm into the low 70s this afternoon. A big difference from yesterday's cloud cover to today's blue sky!

Not only will today be warmer than yesterday, it will also be warmer than past Christmas' when looking back to 2015.

Saturday looks to offer similar conditions across the desert with highs in the 70s paired with sunshine. Moving into Sunday we'll see an increase in cloud cover and feel the temperatures trend cooler.

Looking beyond the holiday weekend. A winter storm will arrive into Southern California late Sunday and early Monday, bringing rain, snow, and wind to Riverside county. Rainfall estimates are likely to change as the event nears but a few tenths of an inch is possible in the desert.

Snow looks to fall below 5,000' feet on Monday with up 8"+ for elevations over 6,500'. Accumulation may impact HWY 74 and HWY 243. Drive with caution!

The countdown continues... just one week until 2021!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you a