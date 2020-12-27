Cloudy Sunday; Winter storm arrives Monday

Local Forecast

Cloudy skies for this Sunday morning with low temperatures in the low 50s for the Palm Springs area.

The first wave of precipitation will arrive in the early morning hours of Monday. The chance for showers spilling into the desert will continue through the day.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for local mountains. This warning goes into effect at 4:00 a.m. Monday for San Bernardino County mountains and at 8:00 a.m. for Riverside County mountains.

Prepare for difficult travel conditions on mountain roads, including HWY 74 and HWY 243. Snow levels will drop near 4,000' with most accumulation occurring above 5,500'.

A notable drop in temperatures will be felt Monday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Coachella Valley. A gradual warming into the mid 60s will take place through the middle of the week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are.