Winter storm brings rain and snow

Local Forecast

Snowfall Totals as of 4:00 p.m.

• Lake Arrowhead: 11"

• Crestline: 9"

• Big Bear City: 5-10"

• Pine Cove: 4-5"

• Anza: 2-3"

• Lake Hemet: 1.5"

Rainfall Totals as of 4:00 p.m.

• Cabazon: 0.68"

• Whitewater: 0.59"

• Cactus City: 0.28"

• Yucca Valley: 0.11"

• Palm Springs: 0.04"

The winter storm isn't done with Southern California just yet. More rain and snow will fall in Riverside County through the evening hours. The Coachella Valley included in that forecast.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Riverside County mountains through 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. Snow level has dropped to 4,000'.

Sunshine returns to the desert on Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures through the remainder of 2020.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!