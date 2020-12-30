Warmer today; Seasonal tomorrow

Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, temperatures have climbed into the low 70s this afternoon. Average for the date in Palm Springs is 67°.

Today's warm-up is a result of high pressure over Southern California. However, the 70s will be short-lived.

With a trough moving into California on Thursday, temperatures will return closer to seasonal averages for the final day of 2020. Similar highs will be with us entering the New Year.

Wind speeds will strengthen over the next two days with a breezy north wind around 15 MPH on Friday.

