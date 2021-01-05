Warmer than yesterday; 70s stick around

Local Forecast

We've been on a gradual warming trend the past two days and today is no different. Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 76° this afternoon -- 4° warmer than yesterday.

Another storm system will move across the Western United States on Wednesday bringing rain and snow to northern parts of the state. The Southland will remain dry but see an increase in cloud cover as this system tracks inland.

Today was the third day in a row with high temperatures in the 70s. We'll continue that streak through the week.

