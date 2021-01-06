Some extra clouds with temperatures still in the 70s

Local Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 76° on Tuesday. The average high temperature this time of the year is 68°.

The ridge of high pressure that warmed temperatures in the upper 70s Tuesday is beginning to flatten out. Temperatures will still remain above average through the week.

To the north there is a storm system bringing rain and snow. This system will push east Wednesday with a stronger system Friday. For the Coachella Valley, we will just be seeing some extra cloud cover overhead.

Temperatures continue to track above average through the week. Overnight low temperatures will remain mostly in the upper 40s.