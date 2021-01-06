Skip to Content
Published 3:30 pm

Staying warm with clouds overhead

More clouds today but high temperatures in the 70s persist! Average for the date is 68°.

Today's clouds are associated with the storm system that's bringing rain and snow to parts of Northern California.

Today was the fourth day in a row with high temperatures in the 70s. We'll continue that streak through the week.

Haley Clawson

