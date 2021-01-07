Streak of 70s continues despite cloud cover

Local Forecast

Like Wednesday, clouds continue to stream across the Southland.

Still, high pressure remains over Southern California keeping us dry and temperatures above normal each afternoon. Average for the date is 68°.

Today was the fifth day in a row with high temperatures in the 70s. We'll continue that streak into the weekend.

The latest drought monitor shows an increase in 'extreme' drought conditions. Last week 33.75% of the state was in this category, now the number is up to 33.84%. In the 'moderate' drought category the percentage has increased from 95.71% to 95.20%.

