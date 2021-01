Local Forecast

Skies are partly cloudy today as a front sweeps across Northern California, which will cool us off a bit by tomorrow.

Today, expect mid-seventies, but lower-seventies on tap this weekend.

Air quality is in the Good range and expected to stay there for the day and the weekend.

Highs will drop a bit tomorrow into Sunday, but warmer weather will return next week, with highs pushing towards the 80 degree mark late in the week.